Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

