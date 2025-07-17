E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading 21.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) was up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 809,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 107,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$116.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.10.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

