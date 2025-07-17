Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.800-10.900 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 6.2%
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson & Johnson stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks to Benefit From Lower Rates Before 2025 Ends
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Citigroup Earnings Could Signal What’s Next for Markets
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.