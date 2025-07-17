Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Trading 24.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) traded up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.66. 3,391,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,772% from the average session volume of 69,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 24.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$99.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

