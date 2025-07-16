Sigma Planning Corp Buys 731 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,005 shares of company stock valued at $17,380,149. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

