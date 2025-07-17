Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Up 24.8% – Here’s What Happened

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) shares were up 24.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 3,391,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,772% from the average daily volume of 69,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.