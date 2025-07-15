West Family Investments Inc. Sells 4,110 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $300.74 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $194.93 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $369.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.00.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

