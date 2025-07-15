Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Amphenol by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.