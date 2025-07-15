Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 860,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 438,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Tinka Resources Stock Down 18.2%

The company has a market cap of C$17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Insider Transactions at Tinka Resources

In related news, insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 52,097,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$1,604,601.52. Company insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

