Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Holdings Reduced by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 805.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.16 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

