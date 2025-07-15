Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Hager Investment Management Services LLC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1,775.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $516.44 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

