Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Stock Price Up 27% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) shot up 27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 144,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 15,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Moon River Moly Stock Up 27.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.60.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

