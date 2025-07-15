Apollon Financial LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

