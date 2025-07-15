Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 144 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,134,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

About American International Group



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

