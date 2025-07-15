Hager Investment Management Services LLC Purchases Shares of 275 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $834,556,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $95,480,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,766.14 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,894.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,703.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,568.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.