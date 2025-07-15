Reviewing ChargePoint (CHPT) and Its Rivals

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ChargePoint to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $417.08 million -$277.07 million -1.07 ChargePoint Competitors $6.91 billion $183.38 million 9.75

ChargePoint’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 2 7 1 1 2.09 ChargePoint Competitors 557 3156 4434 199 2.51

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChargePoint and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $1.39, suggesting a potential upside of 117.77%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 13.52%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -65.79% -131.65% -23.35% ChargePoint Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Risk and Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint’s rivals have a beta of 3.11, suggesting that their average share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChargePoint rivals beat ChargePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

