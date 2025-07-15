Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

HWM stock opened at $184.34 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $187.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.