3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & Laser Master In (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Critical Contrast

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) and Laser Master In (OTCMKTS:LMTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Laser Master In’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -64.06% -43.70% -15.07% Laser Master In N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Laser Master In shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 Laser Master In 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 3D Systems and Laser Master In, as provided by MarketBeat.

3D Systems presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 117.61%. Given 3D Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Laser Master In.

Volatility and Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laser Master In has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Laser Master In”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $440.12 million 0.52 -$255.59 million ($2.09) -0.81 Laser Master In N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laser Master In has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Summary

3D Systems beats Laser Master In on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Laser Master In

Laser Master International, Inc. engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Harrison, New Jersey.

