Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $230.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $241.44. The company has a market capitalization of $647.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

