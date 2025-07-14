Sigma Planning Corp Buys 6,511 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $230.45 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $241.44. The stock has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

