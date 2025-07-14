Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.5% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $196,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.22 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $576.26. The stock has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

