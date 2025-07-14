Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,414 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $363.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

