Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 38 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $573.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.11 and a 200-day moving average of $535.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $576.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

