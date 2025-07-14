Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 10,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,903,000 after purchasing an additional 63,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

