ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Head-To-Head Review

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANA and Surf Air Mobility”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ANA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $14.85 billion 0.64 $1.01 billion $0.38 10.61 Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 1.25 -$74.91 million ($3.75) -2.06

Volatility and Risk

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ANA has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 6.79% 13.89% 4.30% Surf Air Mobility -50.23% N/A -52.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ANA and Surf Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Surf Air Mobility 0 1 2 0 2.67

Surf Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.07%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than ANA.

About ANA

(Get Free Report)

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.