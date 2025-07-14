Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

