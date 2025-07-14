Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.72. 222,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 85.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 62.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 44,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

