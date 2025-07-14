Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 799 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,861,000 after purchasing an additional 154,705 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IYR stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

