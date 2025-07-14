Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $123.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

