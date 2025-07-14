Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,022 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.