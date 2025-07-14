Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) & Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Volatility & Risk

Telesat has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat -16.09% -6.83% -2.60% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $535.62 million 0.61 -$64.02 million ($4.47) -5.37 Satellogic $12.93 million 27.10 -$116.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Telesat and Satellogic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

Satellogic beats Telesat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

