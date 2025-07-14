Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,058,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in CME Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,824. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.93.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CME opened at $275.08 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.58 and its 200 day moving average is $259.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

