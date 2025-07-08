Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.59.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter.
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.
