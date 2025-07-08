Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 31,757,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 192,490,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
