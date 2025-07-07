JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) versus Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) Critical Review

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and JBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wing Yip Food Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A JBS 2.46% 21.85% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wing Yip Food Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 JBS 0 0 2 1 3.33

Earnings & Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and JBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and JBS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wing Yip Food Holdings Group $144.63 million 0.45 $11.25 million N/A N/A JBS $77.18 billion 0.21 $1.77 billion $1.76 8.20

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Summary

JBS beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

