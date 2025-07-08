Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) vs. Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Head to Head Analysis

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -3.06% 4.28% 2.06% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycor HCM and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 1 15 2 0 2.06 Konami 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus price target of $21.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.51%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than Konami.

This table compares Paycor HCM and Konami”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $699.73 million 5.84 -$58.94 million ($0.12) -187.42 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konami beats Paycor HCM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

