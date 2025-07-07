Critical Review: Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) & Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Volatility & Risk

Lightwave Logic has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tredegar has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightwave Logic and Tredegar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightwave Logic -24,492.05% -64.31% -57.29% Tredegar -8.35% 9.28% 3.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Lightwave Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Tredegar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lightwave Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tredegar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightwave Logic $100,000.00 1,563.00 -$22.53 million ($0.18) -6.94 Tredegar $598.03 million 0.53 -$64.57 million ($1.68) -5.39

This table compares Lightwave Logic and Tredegar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lightwave Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tredegar. Lightwave Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tredegar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tredegar beats Lightwave Logic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightwave Logic

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs. It also offers electro-optic modulators, which converts data from electric signals to optical signals for transmission over fiber-optic cables; and polymer photonic integrated circuits, a photonic device, which integrates various photonic functions on a single chip. In addition, the company provides the ridge waveguide modulator, a modulator that fabricates the waveguide within a layer of its electro-optic polymer system. It focuses on selling its products to electro-optic device manufacturers, contract manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, foundries, packaging and assembly manufacturers, etc.; and semiconductor companies, optical network companies, Web 2.0/3.0 media companies, computing companies, telecommunications companies, aerospace companies, automotive companies, and government agencies and defense entities. The company was formerly known as Third-order Nanotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lightwave Logic, Inc. in March 2008. Lightwave Logic, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Tredegar

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. The PE Films segment offers single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel and flexible displays that are used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, ForceField PEARL, Pearl A, and Obsidian brands. This segment provides polyethylene overwrap for bathroom tissue and paper towels, as well as polyethylene overwrap films and films for other markets. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Ecophane and Sealphane brands. Tredegar Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.