Head to Head Review: Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) versus Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $15.40 million -$14.26 million -0.05 Inspire Veterinary Partners Competitors $14.34 billion $1.19 billion 19.55

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Veterinary Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -86.10% -1,106.47% -58.22% Inspire Veterinary Partners Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Summary

Inspire Veterinary Partners peers beat Inspire Veterinary Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

