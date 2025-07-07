Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – MULTI LINE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ping An Insurance Co. of China to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance Co. of China 10.42% 9.02% 0.92% Ping An Insurance Co. of China Competitors 10.27% 8.71% 2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ping An Insurance Co. of China Competitors 311 2062 2862 109 2.52

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies have a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ping An Insurance Co. of China has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s rivals have a beta of -6.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 773% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion $17.61 billion 7.13 Ping An Insurance Co. of China Competitors $20.65 billion $1.60 billion 82.30

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ping An Insurance Co. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 38.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ping An Insurance Co. of China rivals beat Ping An Insurance Co. of China on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

