Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) & Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Head to Head Review

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Korn/Ferry International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.49% 9.48% 3.52% Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 1 2.67 Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Randstad and Korn/Ferry International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Korn/Ferry International has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Korn/Ferry International is more favorable than Randstad.

Risk & Volatility

Randstad has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randstad and Korn/Ferry International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion 0.33 $133.10 million $0.32 74.94 Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.37 $246.06 million $4.62 15.87

Korn/Ferry International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Randstad. Korn/Ferry International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Korn/Ferry International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Randstad pays out 215.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Korn/Ferry International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn/Ferry International has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats Randstad on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

