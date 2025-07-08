Head-To-Head Review: Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) and Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Herbalife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and Herbalife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance 4 6 2 0 1.83 Herbalife 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $10.59, suggesting a potential downside of 8.30%. Herbalife has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Herbalife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Herbalife is more favorable than Walgreens Boots Alliance.

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and Herbalife”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance $147.66 billion 0.07 -$8.64 billion ($7.29) -1.58 Herbalife $4.99 billion 0.20 $254.30 million $2.74 3.52

Herbalife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Herbalife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and Herbalife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance -4.07% 17.66% 2.22% Herbalife 5.66% -23.75% 7.86%

Volatility and Risk

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herbalife has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Herbalife beats Walgreens Boots Alliance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise. The International segment offers sale of prescription drugs and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products outside the United States; and operates pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses under the Boots brand stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Thailand, as well as the Benavides brand in Mexico and the Ahumada brand in Chile. The U.S. Healthcare segment provides VillageMD, a national provider of value-based care with primary, multi-specialty, and urgent care providers serving patients in traditional clinic settings, in patients' homes and online appointments; Shields, a specialty pharmacy integrator and accelerator for hospitals; and CareCentrix, a participant in the post-acute and home care management sectors. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Herbalife



Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items. The company also provides weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss supplements, healthy snacks, and metabolism boosting teas; targeted nutrition products, which comprise functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, including N-R-G tea and energy drink products. In addition, it offers literature, promotional, and other materials that comprise start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company sells its products through sales representatives, independent service providers, and company-operated retail platforms. Herbalife Ltd. was formerly known as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Ltd. in April 2023. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

