Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.9%

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $106.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

