Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.19). 3,830,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 617,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.18).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £26.26 million, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

