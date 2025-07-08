Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) vs. ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChinaCache International and Brightcove”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ChinaCache International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Brightcove $201.19 million 1.00 -$22.89 million ($0.21) -21.19

Analyst Ratings

ChinaCache International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChinaCache International and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $3.98, indicating a potential downside of 10.67%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -4.57% -9.46% -4.20%

About ChinaCache International

(Get Free Report)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace. It also provides ad monetization; professional; customer success, support, and documentation; online and onsite training; and video.js and developer solutions. The company serves media companies, broadcasters, digital publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce businesses, and technology organizations, as well as government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ChinaCache International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChinaCache International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.