Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 30.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) were up 30.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 237,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 53,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

