Reviewing InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and United Dominion Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $179.73 million 7.43 -$113.59 million ($0.85) -11.24 United Dominion Realty Trust $1.67 billion 8.11 $89.58 million $0.35 116.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Dominion Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Dominion Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.8% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Dominion Realty Trust has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and United Dominion Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -70.17% -7.01% -4.05% United Dominion Realty Trust 7.33% 3.73% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and United Dominion Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 3 4.00 United Dominion Realty Trust 1 8 8 0 2.41

United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $46.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Given United Dominion Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Dominion Realty Trust is more favorable than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Dominion Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Dominion Realty Trust pays out 491.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. United Dominion Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Dominion Realty Trust beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent’s primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees,?Management and Operational Team to: (i)?to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)?to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii)?to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

