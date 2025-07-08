Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

