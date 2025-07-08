RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,311.04. This represents a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,511.46. This trade represents a 17.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

