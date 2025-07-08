Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.