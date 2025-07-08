Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 36.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 265,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 145,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5%

TJX Companies stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

